Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Attas Avenue and North 12th Street.
- Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bonner Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Sands Lane.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Chaparral Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of John David Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Bade Drive.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
- Harassment of a public servant was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 1:55 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Palomino Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of G.R. Hinson Parkway.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault by contact was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Main Street and East Washington Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Bob White Lane.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraud was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Howe Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bridge Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday on East Highway 190.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Third Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fieldstone Drive and Stone Valley Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.