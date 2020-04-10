Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Elms Road.
- Burglary of a coin-operated machine was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Barrington Trail.
- Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:13 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft, misdemeanor, from a motor vehicle, was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 38th Street and Lake Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at noon Thursday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Theft, misdemeanor, was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Holster Drive.
- Failure to stop and render aid serious bodily injury or death was reported at 8:24 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Jasper Road and Mockingbird Lane.
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Summers Road. No charges were filed.
- Information only was reported at 8:01 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
- A fleet accident was reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
- Fail to register sex offender was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not release a police report.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:06 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Ridge Street.
- Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 7:29 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:48 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of McLean Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 4:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:55 p.m. Thursday on South Chestnut Street.
