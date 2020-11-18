Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Interference with child custody was reported at midnight Monday in the 4200 block of Old Florence Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Gus Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mulford Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lewis.
- Interference with railroad property was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Edgefield Street and Old Farm-to-Market 440.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Hooten Street.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Sandstone Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
- A city warrant was executed for another agency at midnight Tuesday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Second Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
- Found property was reported at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Mountain Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Renee Lane and Farm-to-Market 2657.
- An arrest was made assisting the Hood County Sheriff’s Office at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Mountain Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
- Attempted burglary of a building was reported at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Deadly conduct was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Hill Street.
- Incest or prohibited sexual conduct was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Del Mar Circle.
- An accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Harker Heights
- No crimes were reported to the Harker Heights Police Department on Tuesday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
