Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hold Street and South Gray Street.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Legacy Lane.
- Failure to identify, not a fugitive, was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Bastion Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and South Fort Hood Street.
- Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
- A narcotics investigation happened at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Santa Fe Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
- Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
- Fail to signal turn was reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Windfield Drive.
- False report to a peace officer was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
- An open investigation was conducted at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Hobby Road.
- General information was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- An arrest was made at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Harassment was reported at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
Lampasas
- Disturbance was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East First Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Naruna Road.
