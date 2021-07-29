Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Ridgehaven Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and East Avenue G.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Carmen Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Yuma Circle.
- Disorderly conduct, rudely display firearm, was reported at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Carmen Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 46th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North 18th Street.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was made at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
- An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault and a terroristic threat were reported at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
- An unattended death was reported at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Gomer Lane on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
- Fraud was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- An arrest was made at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Campbell Street on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday on Park Lane.
