Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of North Second Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Becker Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward habitation, building or firearm was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Kenyon Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Clear Creek Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Chaparral Road and South Fort Hood Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Deorsam Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Velma Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.
- Failure to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 6:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:46 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Bastion Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:59 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Park Street and West G Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward habitation, building or firearm was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Excel Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:17 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terry Drive.
- Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle were reported at 5:51 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street.
- Unattended death was reported at 11:28 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Carothers Street.
- An accident was reported at 11:54 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Farm-to-Market 116 and West Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of GR Hinson Parkway.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- An arrest was made at 7:12 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- Found property was reported at 7:27 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Merle Drive.
- An arrest was made at 7:56 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road on suspicion of a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
- An arrest was made at 9:52 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Jason Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury and two probation violations from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:27 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
- Disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm was reported at 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Assisting another agency for a missing person was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Amy Lane.
- Assault causes bodily injury family member was reported at 5:59 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Theft was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday on Hollywood Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
