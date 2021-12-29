Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Monday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Edgefield Street.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief impair/interrupt public service was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
- Criminal mischief impair/interrupt public service was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Morris Drive.
- Graffiti was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- A runaway was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of credit card information was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
- An arrest was made at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of disorderly conduct-exposure.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An arrest was made at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Curry Avenue on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence, possession of marijuana and interfere with emergency request for assistance.
- Theft was reported at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
- Continuous violence against the family was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
- Threat to publish intimate visual material and harassment were reported at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights police blotter for Tuesday did not have any crime to report.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue J.
- Theft was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
- An arrest was made at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue A on suspicion of criminal trespassing and several warrants.
- A minor accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Third Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by threat was reported at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Shots fired was reported at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
- Fireworks was reported at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
