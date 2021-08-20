Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:12 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of West J Avenue and Wolf Street.
- Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East G Avenue and South 20th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:21 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 4:23 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Chase Circle and Hunt Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 7:21 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:58 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Theft was reported at 9:23 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
- A welfare concern and forced entry were reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:28 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:22 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Creek Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:23 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Logsdon Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 7:06 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Harker Heights Police Department at 9:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court on suspicion of theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:28 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department had no incidents from Thursday to report on its blotter.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:07 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:53 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Naruna Road.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:27 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 6:31 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Park Street.
