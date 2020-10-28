Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at midnight Monday in the vicinity of the Jasper Road overpass.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at midnight Monday in the 2700 block of Westwood Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Pete Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Blueduck Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Featherline Road and Stagecoach Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Priest Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block West Stan Schlueter Loop
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Public lewdness was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North College Street and West Dean Avenue.
- No driver’s license was reported at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Garrison Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Love Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm at a habitation was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Guy Circle.
- Fraudulent us or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Carothers Street.
- An accident was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
- An accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North 23rd Street and Sherman Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.
- An arrest was made at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- An arrest was made at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street on suspicion of a warrant for false report to a peace officer.
- An accident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and forgery of government document, money or security was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hawk Trail.
- Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention were reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Edgemere Court.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Assist other agency was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lynn Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fox Trail.
- Theft was reported at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at noon Tuesday on Snell Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
