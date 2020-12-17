Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Lyra Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Watercrest Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Hydrangea Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Trimmier Road.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Elms Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide a police report from Wednesday.
Harker Heights
- Disturbance was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Gina Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Scenic Trail Drive.
- Theft was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest was made at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive on suspicion of theft.
Lampasas
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West North Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Disturbance was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 South Willis Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Highway 281.
