Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Protective order was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Sonora Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Grey Fox Trail.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of OW Curry Drive.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue on suspicion of continuous violence against a family member.
- A welfare concern, attempted suicide and emergency medical detention were reported at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
- Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle were reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
- Found property was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Cardinal Trail.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Wagon Trail Circle. No charges were filed.
Harker Heights
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cardinal Lane.
- A runaway was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Cattail Circle.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Quail Hollow Road.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- Fraud was reported at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
