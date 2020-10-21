Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:51 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Stringer Street and Avenue I.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Stanford Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation, forced entry, was reported at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Moonstone Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Cassidy Lane.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Medina Drive and Omar Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Forgery was reported at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Young Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Copperas Cove
- Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia and license plate and a parking violation were reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Robert Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Theft was reported at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Carpenter Street.
- Graffiti was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- Theft was reported at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
- An accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
- Found property was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Avenue B.
- Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
- Assault, family violence, was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Vineyard Trail.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of College Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Assault was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Naruna Road.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on North U.S. Highway 183.
- Disturbance was reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraud was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
