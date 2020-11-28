Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Thursday near the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South 10th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at midnight Thursday in the 300 block of Blair Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:42 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:57 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 8:52 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Failure to stop and render aid serious bodily injury or death was reported at 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Vega Drive and Andromeda Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:29 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Skyline Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A city warrant for Killeen police was executed at 8:58 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Jennifer Drive and Stephen Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive.
- A city warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 9:21 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:47 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Root Avenue and West Green Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:47 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blake Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Animal at large was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Little Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Hawk Trail.
- An accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:31 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Spur Drive on suspicion of public intoxication and assault by threat.
- An arrest was made at 9:53 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue on suspicion of assault by contact, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report to the media on weekends.
Lampasas
- Shots fired was reported at 6:57 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street.
- Fraud was reported at 10:06 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:14 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 4:01 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
- Theft was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Second Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- Disturbance was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Third Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:22 p.m. Friday on West FM 580.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
