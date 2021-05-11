Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of East G Avenue and South 28th Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:17 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:06 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:10 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Bluestem Lane.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Paintrock Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Florence Road and Lowes Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and Ronstan Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:54 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Featherline road and Malmaison Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Honeysuckle Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of South W.S. Young Drive and Stagecoach Road.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:38 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:51 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street on suspicion of a municipal court capias for failure to control speed, failure to appear fraud destroy, remove or conceal writing, assault with bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:11 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North First Street.
- Graffiti and criminal mischief were reported at 5:32 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Gail Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:54 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Seventh Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Abandon or endanger child without intent to return was reported at 9:47 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Safe keeping was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
- An arrest was made at 11:03 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane on suspicion of a warrant for driving while license invalid with prior conviction and a municipal court warrant for public intoxication.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 3:16 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Henrietta Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated-subsequent.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:05 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
- Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday on East U.S. Highway 190.
- Traffic hazard was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
