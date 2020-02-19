Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A city warrant was executed for another agency at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Westview Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Root Avenue and West Church Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
- Tampering with governmental record was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Terroristic threat was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Chuckwagon Circle.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
- Sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
- Theft, possession of stolen property, was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Voelter Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made assisting another agency at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Found property was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft of service was reported at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Harassment was reported at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
- Theft was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Jake Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
- An accident and assault by threat were reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Cove Terrace.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of failure to identify and criminal trespass at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not provide a police report.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
- Theft was reported at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
