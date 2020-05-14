Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Theft, possession of a stolen firearm, was reported at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Mesa Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Stalking was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Bermuda Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Trimmier Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Debra Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
- Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Hunters Place Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Harris Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Traverse Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia was reported at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Second Street and Robertson Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Curtis Drive.
- An arrest was made at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Cardinal Trail.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
- An accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2657 and West Avenue D.
- Entrance upon property owned by another was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Harker Heights
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Porter Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.