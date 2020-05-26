Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at noon Monday in the 4900 block of Sapphire Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
- Theft from a person was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:37 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North Gray Street and East Sprott Avenue.
- Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 12th Street and Parmer Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Chafin Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:52 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:57 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Isabelle Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Liberty Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Kate Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
- Sexual assault was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 8:01 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- An accident was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
Harker Heights
- A runaway was reported at 6:04 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Theft was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road.
- An arrest was made at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
- An arrest was made at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane for suspicion of public intoxication.
- A runaway was reported at 10:01 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Theft was reported at 10:24 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Beeline Lane.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive.
- Abusive calls to 9-1-1 was reported at 10:57 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
- An arrest was made at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive for suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- Found property was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Chaucer Lane.
- A warrant service and assisting another agency were reported at 5:01 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:31 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Arapaho Drive.
- Theft was reported at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Evading arrest and failure to identify were reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Knights Way.
- A runaway was reported at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 2:01 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Theft was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday on Hollywood Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 8:53 p.m. Monday on Central Texas Expressway.
