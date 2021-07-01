Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Doris Road.
- Resisting arrest or search was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Conder Street and Oak Hill Drive.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Stallion Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Edgefield Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at noon Wednesday in the vicinity of Agate Drive and Littlerock Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Prohibited weapons was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Beeline Lane in Harker Heights.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Fox Creek Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Hill Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Hill Street on suspicion of no driver’s license and fail to maintain financial responsibility.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Hill Street on suspicion of failure to appear.
- An arrest was made at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of fail to identify, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Two incidents of burglary of a vehicle were reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Mountain Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street on suspicion of duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
- Fail to register, sex offender, was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An unattended death was reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Farm-to-Market Road 2657 and West Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Virginia Avenue and Joe Morse Drive.
- Sale of tobacco products to a minor was reported at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- Sale of tobacco products to a minor was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Sale of tobacco products to a minor was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Towne Square.
- Sale of tobacco products to a minor was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Sale of tobacco products to a minor was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North First Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive on suspicion of theft.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane.
- An arrest was made at 4:26 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Nolan Trail on suspicion of public intoxication.
Lampasas
- Noise disturbance was reported at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.