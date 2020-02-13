Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Harbour Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Harbour Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Dusk Drive.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Sulfur Spring Drive.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Viola Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Zephyr Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Avenue F and Fourth Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Stallion Drive.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Pilgram Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Avenue D and North Eighth Street.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a building, habitation or person was reported at 12:56 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Prather Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for suspicion of assault by threat at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
- A warrant arrest was made for another agency at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Breach of computer security was reported at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Hinder secured creditor was reported at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Found property was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- An open investigation was conducted at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An abandoned vehicle was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident and driving while intoxicated were reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Farm-to-Market 2657.
Harker Heights
- No crimes were reported on the Harker Heights police reports.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A disturbance was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Spring Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of assault by contact at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Theft was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of reckless driving at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday in WM Brook Park.
