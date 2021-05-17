Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Harassment by threat was reported at midnight Saturday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Stonetree Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Watercrest Road and Willow Springs Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
- Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Pebble Drive.
- Theft from a person was reported at 3:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:25 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Lake Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 6:02 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 6:31 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Cantabrian Drive and Toledo Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East C Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:17 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Carlisle Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Florence Road and West Fowler Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:48 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:04 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- A parking violation was reported at 3:10 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
- Driving while license invalid with previous convictions/suspensions without financial responsibility was reported at 8:17 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Hill Street.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:18 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Third Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, assisting the Gatesville Police Department on suspicion of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:53 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A runaway was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
- Exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Joseph Drive.
- A parking violation was reported at 6:48 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Margaret Lee Street.
- A warrant arrest was made on two separate individuals at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South FM 3046.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:07 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Fifth Street.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:31 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Dryden Avenue.
- Unattended death was reported at 9:13 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:51 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Cowhouse Court.
- False report to a peace officer, criminal mischief and discharge of a firearm in city limits were reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
- A parking violation was reported at 3:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Fairbanks Street.
- An arrest was made at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:39 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
- Found property was reported at 7:51 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
- An accident was reported at 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Fairbanks Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block West Avenue B.
- Assault with bodily injury and found property was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:18 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
- An accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:46 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
- An assault was reported at 12:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Knights Way.
- Found property was reported at 12:56 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
- A sexual assault was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
- Assault was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Reckless driver was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:59 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Shots fired was reported at 3:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.