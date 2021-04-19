Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lisa Lane and North 46th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Jack Barnes Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of White Rock Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
- A city warrant arrest for another agency was executed at 8:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Culp Avenue and Stewart Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Castellon Court.
- Theft of service was reported at 1:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Hall Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:56 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Red Pine Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Highland Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:29 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 8:04 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:33 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Blancas Drive.
- An accident was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Courtney Lane and Lubbock Drive.
- An arrest was made at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 5:03 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue D.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:07 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
- An accident was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and East Avenue D.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
- Found property was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- An accident was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
- An arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Margaret Lee Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:14 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Texas Street
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:56 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Patricia Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
- Theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 1:48 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
- Evading arrest/detention was reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bowen Avenue.
- A terroristic threat and assault by contact were reported at 4:27 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
- Attempted suicide and arson were reported at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
- An accident was reported at 6:29 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and East Avenue D.
- Continuous violence against family was reported at 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Texas Street.
- An accident was reported at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Drive.
- An accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:23 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 1:28 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
- An accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact and emergency medical detention were reported at 10:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Found property was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Frontier Trail.
- An arrest was made at 5:35 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:49 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:39 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
- An arrest was made at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Found property was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made at 8:49 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Bee Line Lane.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:46 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:06 p.m. Sunday on East U.S. Highway 190 and County Road 3062.
- Harassment was reported at 10:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
