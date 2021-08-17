Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Gus Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 9000 block of Bowfield Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 8900 block of Bowfield Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:06 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Scott and White Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of 22nd Stret and Nolan Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Florence Road and West Bryce Avenue.
Possession of marijana was reported at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of North Park Street and West Sprott Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. moncay in the 2400 block of Skylark Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:14 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Illinois Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Brewster Avenue and North 12th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Terrace Drive and Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
A warrant arrest was made at 12:13 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 3:33 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
Runaway return was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
An accident was reported at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:14 a.m. monday in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:19 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:52 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Old Copperas Cove Road and U.S. Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 4:37 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Blancas Drive.
Display fictitious license plate was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Washington Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Jasper Police Department was reported at 7:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Stewart Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:03 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
A parking violation was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:54 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Pondarosa Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive on suspicion of theft.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Malibu Lane in Killeen.
Theft was reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Justin Lane on suspicion of public intoxication.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday on Crider Lane and Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:24 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Loud music was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
