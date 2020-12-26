Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2400 block of Bermuda Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Maria Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Crockett Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Bermuda Drive.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Vernice Loop and West Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Mustang Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:08 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Assist another agency was reported at 12:14 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:13 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Darwin Circle.
- An arrest was made at 7:49 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Jason Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Unattended death and safe keeping were reported at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 2:18 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane. A subsequent arrest was made on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 2:51 p.m.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of abandon/endangering child imminent danger bodily injury, assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault with bodily injury and an accident involving damage to a vehicle were reported at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on weekends.
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue E on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An arrest was made at 10:06 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.