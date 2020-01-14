Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:12 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sandra Sue Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Charisse Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:27 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Shawn Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:55 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:38 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Windcrest Drive.
- A false alarm or report was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Lake Charles Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Bachelor Button Boulevard.
- Theft from a person was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Windward Drive.
- Criminal mischief, Class C, was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made on suspicion of assault with bodily injury at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:29 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
- Accident involving death was reported at 6:40 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Urbantke Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:46 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- An open investigation was reported at 7:34 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:23 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Mountain Avenue.
- Publish or threat to publish intimate visual materials and theft were reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Preakness Drive.
- Places weapons prohibited was reported at 11:38 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:43 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Carroll Drive.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of accident involving death at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Kubitz Road.
- An accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive. Two juveniles were detained and released to the Seguin Juvenile Detention Center.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 2:06 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Knights Way.
- Injury to a child was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Injury to a child was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:18 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:55 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Second Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:53 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 2:22 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:23 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:07 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:33 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
