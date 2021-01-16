Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at midnight Thursday in the 4000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Clear Creek Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Loop Road.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 6:09 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Bridgewood Drive.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 8:11 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- Fail to display driver’s license was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:09 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Flintstone Circle.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 4:38 a.m. Friday on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence.
- Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported at 6:06 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the 10 block of Locust Drive.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:44 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported at 10:14 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Morris Drive.
- A parking violation was reported at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Reagan Avenue.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Skyline Drive.
- Strike fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:38 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief and assault by threat were reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
- General information was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and open container were reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Katelyn Circle and Cline Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:04 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on weekends.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
- Fraud was reported at 7:26 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Second Street.
- Harassment was reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sunrise Hills.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
