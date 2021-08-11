Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at midnight Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Mulford Street.
- Kidnapping was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Forgery was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Watercrest Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Crockett Drive and Kaiser Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Thayer Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
- Failure to signal a turn was reported at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Green Avenue.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of North 12th Street and Harbour Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Stringer Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North College Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Worth Street and Dallas Street.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
- Assisting the Killeen Police Department for found property was reported at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- A fleet accident was reported at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Westview Lane.
- Theft of service was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Chestnut Drive.
- Criminal trespass of a habitation was reported at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Mike Drive.
- Theft was reported at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Second Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 6:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Amy Lane on suspicion of public intoxication.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mohican Trail.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Knights Way.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 14.
Lampasas
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- An arrest was made at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of theft over $100 but under $750.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
