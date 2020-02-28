Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Fowler Avenue and South Second Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:55 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Root Avenue and West Church Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Kirk Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 7:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Janis Drive.
- A discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:54 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- A sexual assault was reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 4:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:19 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of credit card or debit card abuse at 1:07 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
- An open investigation was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
- A sexual assault of a child was reported at 4:56 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Harassment was reported at 6:22 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Elm Street.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A forgery was reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in W.M. Brook Park.
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:48 p.m. Thursday on North U.S. Highway 183.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Shots fired was reported at 10:23 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
