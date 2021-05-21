Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:56 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation no forced entry was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:39 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- Felony theft was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:32 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Jennifer Drive and Stephen Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Marlboro Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Athens Street and Bellaire Drive.
- Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Copper Creek Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Kern Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:31 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Orchid Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Northside Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at 11:04 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Interstate Highway 14 and North Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Attempted suicide was reported at 1:39 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Cassavaugh Street.
- Safe keeping was reported at 6:59 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
- An arrest was made at 8:03 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue A on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 8:35 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:57 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 9:17 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- A parking violation was reported at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
- Suicide and an unattended death were reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Drive.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:42 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 7:04 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 7:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 8:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Cline Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Highway 190.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 8:59 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Cline Drive.
- Exploitation of the elderly, welfare concern and emergency medical detention were reported at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not release a blotter for Thursday.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 8:31 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An arrest was made at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
- Fraud was reported at 8:38 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 8:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
