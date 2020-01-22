Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bream Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was served at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Josh Drive.
- Forgery was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North 24th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Patton Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Schottische Lane.
- No driver’s license was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Kerrville Court.
- Failure to identify, fugitive, was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Waterproof Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 6700 block of Student Union Drive.
- A city warrant for KPD was served at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Inverness Drive and West Elms Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
- Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
- Two arrests were made, both for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
- Found property was reported at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
- Theft was reported at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Karen Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Evading arrest or detention using a vehicle was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Hughes Avenue.
- A runaway was reported at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of January Street.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Harley Drive.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- Fraud was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.