Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- Unclean license plates was reported at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Estelle Avenue and Terrace Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive.
- Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Chase Circle.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Lowes Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Larkspur Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of E Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana and possession of tobacco by a minor were reported at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
- Theft was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of South Second Street and East Avenue E.
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Freedom Lane.
- An accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- Forgery of a signature was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Rodney Avenue.
- Display fictitious license plate was reported at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Vernon Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Vernon Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department did not release a blotter from Tuesday.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Gamel Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Howe Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
