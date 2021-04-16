Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2700 block of John Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2500 block of Felix Road.
- Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 2:02 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Granite Drive and West Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Hunt Circle.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of North Second Street.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at noon Thursday in the 2000 block of Standridge Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Eighth Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Avenue H and North 28th Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Windward Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Cardinal Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:18 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Second Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 9;40 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Hudson Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Hudson Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of John David Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:53 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 10:23 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
- An accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
- Open investigation was reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 3:16 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Truman Avenue and North First Street.
- Indecent assault was reported at 4:42 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Mail theft was reported at 5:43 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
- Two incidents of assault with bodily injury were reported at 6:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Two arrests were made at 8:12 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190, both on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
- Possession of a controlled substance less than 2 grams, displaying a fictitious license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram were reported at 10:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false report to a peace officer were reported at 11:38 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a building was reported at 7:49 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 12:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Santa Fe on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
