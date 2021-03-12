Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3300 block of Honeysuckle Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at midnight Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:33 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Sunset Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Westview Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Elms Road and Chisholm Trail.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 14.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:18 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Botanical Drive and West Jasper Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:34 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Jerry Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Duty on striking a fixture/highway/landscaping was reported at 12:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 11:09 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence.
- An arrest was made at 11:32 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- An accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South First Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Wood Duck Court.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Pflugerville Police Department at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Theft was reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 5:12 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Oak Street and East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Blanket Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Big Divide Road.
- An arrest was made at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Big Divide Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 9:05 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 1:01 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West First Street on suspicion of continuous violence against family, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and injury to the elderly with intended bodily injury.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
- Loud music was reported at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue G.
