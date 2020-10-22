Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Cedar Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Interstate 14 and South Fort Hood Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lake Road and North 38th Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Reese Creek Road.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Fictitious license plates were reported at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:58 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence and public intoxication.
- Graffiti was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
- Prostitution was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Third Street.
- Prostitution was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Main Street and East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Hill Street.
Harker Heights
- Robbery was reported at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of West Robin Lane.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Water Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- An arrest was made at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West First Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Disturbance was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.