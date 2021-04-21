Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:51 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Nadine Drive and Alan Kent Drive.
- Failure to identify, not fugitive, was reported at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of James Loop.
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Elms Run Court.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Gray Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East G Avenue and North Second Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Daisy Drive.
- Reckless driving was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday near the W.S. Young westbound entrance onto Interstate 14.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Harrison Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk was provided was reported at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Bryce Avenue and Trimmier Road.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Elms Road and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Park Street and West Sprott Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Priest Drive and South Second Street.
- Fail to yield right of way to emergency vehicle was reported at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Elms Road and Adrian Barnes Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Eugene Circle.
Copperas Cove
- Attempted suicide and forced entry were reported at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
- A fleet accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
- Forgery of a government document was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
- Leaving child in vehicle was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
- Arson was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
- An arrest was made at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Elbert Lane.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Prowler was reported at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
- Harassment was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
- Shots fired was reported at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Brown Street.
