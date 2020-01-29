Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Obstructing highway or other passageway was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3700 block of Littleleaf Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Attas Avenue.
- Failure to signal turn was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridgewood Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Water Oak Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Water Oak Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 28th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Found property was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
- An unattended death was reported at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Joseph Drive.
- Information only was reported at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Aggravated robbery was reported at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South 25th Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault on a public servant and assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm were reported at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Injury to a child with bodily injury was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Manning Drive.
- Fleeing a police officer with imminent danger or serious bodily injury was reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Big Divide Road.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Graffiti was reported at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Mallard Court.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday on East Highway 190.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
