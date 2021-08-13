Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 5500 block of Mesa Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
- Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 1:22 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:01 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Amity Road.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Westwood Drive and Willow Springs Road.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Crescent Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Clear Creek Road and Interstate Highway 14.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:51 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Metropolitan Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Lake Road and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:05 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Safe keeping and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:08 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- Unattended death was reported at 9:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
- Safe keeping was reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Mail theft was reported at 12:57 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
- Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
- A parking violation was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Bee Creek Loop.
- Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention were reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Injury to a child, criminal negligence, was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Dixon Circle.
- Possession of marijuana and an open container were reported at 10:39 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of School Street.
- Disorderly conduct, language, was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Griffin Drive.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not release a police blotter for Thursday.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West First Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 1:42 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:17 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
