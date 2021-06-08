Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:14 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Rainlily Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Griffin Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 3:39 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:55 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Lake Road.
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 5:52 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:31 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:57 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Kaydence Court.
- Forgery was reported at noon Monday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at noon Monday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
- Murder was reported at 12:34 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South 42nd Street.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment by threat was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Hedy Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:05 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Windward Drive.
- Failure to display driver’s license was reported at 11:56 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Lansberry Court and Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Copperas Cove
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Found property was reported at 5:17 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Two separate incidents of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 6:33 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:33 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 9:01 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of a Copperas Cove municipal court warrant for two counts of an expired operator’s license and expired registration.
- Deceptive business practice was reported at 9:38 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault of a pregnant person, interfere with emergency request for assistance, criminal mischief and theft were reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
- Theft of service was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Leonhard Street.
- An accident was reported at 12:04 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assisting the Belton Police Department was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
- An arrest was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B on suspicion of possession of marijuana and assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
Harker Heights
- Indecency with a child was reported at 12:52 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Red Fern Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 5:17 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue E on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
- An arrest was made at 5:17 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue E on suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- Found property was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Theft was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Theft was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
- Harassment was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Fraud was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
