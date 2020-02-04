Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Gus Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:54 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Harley Drive.
- Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 8:38 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Toliver Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Goode Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at noon Monday in the 2200 block of Zephyr Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
- Violation of magistrate’s order was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Westwood Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:31 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Henderson Street.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 11:46 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North W.S. Young Drive and Atkinson Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hold Street and South Gray Street.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Failed to yield right of way to emergency vehicle was reported at 2:12 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of criminal mischief and public intoxication at 5:14 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Theft was reported at 11:27 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at noon Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A warrant arrest was made for the Killeen Police Department at 2:43 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of fraudulent use of identifying information at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
- Sale of tobacco products to a minor was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Sale of tobacco products to a minor was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- Delivery of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:33 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
- A runaway was reporte at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Cattail Drive.
- Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121 in Belton.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:55 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Harley Drive.
- Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Travis Lane.
- Found property was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mustang Trail.
- Theft was reported at 1:06 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Theft was reported at 1:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Found property was reported at 10:43 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Ann Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Seminole Trace.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of public intoxication at 2:53 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Ann Boulevard.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:59 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Harley Drive.
- Theft was reported at 5:49 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121 in Belton.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:39 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Willis Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Naruna Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Second Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Nix Road.
- Child endangerment was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday on Hillcrest Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 500 block East North Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street.
