Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 3500 block of Sands Lane.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:42 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Sissom Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:31 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Cunningham Road.
- Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cedar Ridge Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:58 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Ridgehaven Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at noon Monday in the 2300 block of Athens Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4:26 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of College Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Sagebrush Drive.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 9:01 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:04 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Powder River Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Deputy Drive.
- Disorderly conduct unreasonable noise in a public place was reported at 11:44 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:43 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive for suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- An arrest was made at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Joe Morse Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- An accident was reported at 11:56 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury, assault by contact and a welfare concern were reported at 1:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Mike Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 2:49 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
- An unattended death was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Ash Street.
- An unattended death was reported at 4:14 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Brook View Drive.
- Terroristic threat interrupt public place was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Found property was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Gap.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- A runaway was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 3:43 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:32 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:34 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
- Harassment was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Fraud was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
- An arrest was made at 6:49 p.m Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Theft was reported at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:52 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
