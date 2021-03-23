Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Littering was reported at 12:16 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:31 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated with child passenger at 1:02 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Jefferis Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Chantz Drive and Stagecoach Road.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
- Fail to display driver’s license was reported at 10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- No driver’s license was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 2 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Aubree Katherine Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:07 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Hooten Street.
- Suspected stolen property was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Green Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Saddle Ridge Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Safe keeping was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South 15th Street and Veterans Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:35 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South 15th Street and Veterans Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and display fictitious license plate were reported at 2:46 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 3:09 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Sexual assault of a child — rape — was reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Aggravated assault against a public servant and emergency medical detention were reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury — family violence — was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
- Theft was reported at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:53 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Northern Dancer Drive.
- Assault by contact — family violence — two incidents of continuous violence against the family and an arrest were made on suspicion of continuous violence against the family at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- An accident was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury — family violence — was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:23 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Indian Trail.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:09 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Found property was reported at 7:27 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
- Fraud was reported at 4:58 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
