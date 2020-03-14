Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A city warrant for KPD was served at 2 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of C Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 54th Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Forgery was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Mesa Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3:47 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Golden Gate Drive and Bridgewood Drive.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Bunny Trail and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:53 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Dixon Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Aggravated robbery with forced entry was reported at 3:09 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:27 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Doss Street.
- Terroristic threat against a public servant was reported at 8:04 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 9:54 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
- Continuous violence against family and assisting the Galveston Police Department were reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Veterans Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- An arrest was made at 3:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane for suspicion of possession of dangerous drug and criminal trespass.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, injury to elderly and criminal mischief were reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
- An arrest was made at 5:16 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Anderson Avenue for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:06 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street for suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm were reported at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
Harker Heights
- The police department does not provide reports on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Two arrests were made at 12:18 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street for suspicion of abandon endanger child with criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- Assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 3:09 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:58 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Fourth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
- Assault was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:54 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:06 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Sixth Street.
- Theft was reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:21 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
