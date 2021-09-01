Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Doffy Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and Lake Inks Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Orts Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Lowes Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Hallmark Avenue and South 10th Street.
- Pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of North 10th Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of North Gilmer Street and West C Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Windmill Court.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
- An unattended death was reported at 4:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern and safe keeping were reported at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Vernice Drive.
- Minor in possession of tobacco product was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Minor in possession of tobacco product was reported at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
- Assault by threat was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Scott Drive.
- An arrest was made at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and assisting the Austin Pardon and Parole on suspicion of an administrative release violation.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- An arrest was made at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Mike Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Mike Drive.
- An arrest was made at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street on suspicion of possession of marijuana, public intoxication, resisting arrest/search/transport and assault with bodily injury.
- Assault of a pregnant person was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Courtney Lane.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department had nothing to report on its police blotter for Tuesday.
Lampasas
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday on Snell Drive.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.
