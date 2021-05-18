Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1500 block of Windward Drive.
- Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of South Eighth Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of East Fowler Avenue and Trimmier Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:51 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:52 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:41 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Debbie Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Priest Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Ran stop sign was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Dean Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct unreasonable noise in a public place was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:39 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at midnight Sunday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue on suspicion of failure to appear - possession of marijuana.
- An arrest was made at 12:32 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- An arrest was made 12:33 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of South Second Street and Teinert Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:59 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 3:48 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- An arrest was made at 3:48 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- An arrest was made at 3:48 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation, tamper/fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Found property was reported at 8:49 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Open investigation was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Welfare concern was reported at 8:54 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
- Theft with two or more previous convictions was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Drive.
- Theft with two or more previous convictions was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Carroll Drive.
- Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported at 3:12 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Attended death was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Resisting arrest was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:03 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of West Avenue E and South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department had not provided a police blotter from Monday.
Lampasas
- Assault was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Found property was reported at 9:16 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Traffic hazard was reported at 11:57 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
- Traffic hazard was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Traffic hazard was reported at 7:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 North Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
