Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Bellaire Drive and South Second Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:53 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:09 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 2:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 12:23 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 20th Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Castellon Court.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Water Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:37 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Garth Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention was reported at 3:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Sublett Avenue.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 11:59 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- An accident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South FM 2657 and U.S. Highway 190.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:38 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North First Street and Hill Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:38 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 23rd Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:11 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 23rd Street on suspicion of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- An arrest was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of a Coryell County motion to revoke driving while intoxicated.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South FM 116.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 8:27 a.m. Monday in the 90 block of Cove Terrace.
- Indecent assault was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Indecent assault was reported at 8:52 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Two incidents of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information were reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Miranda Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 11:46 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South FM 116 on suspicion of driving while license invalid with previous convictions, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
- Assault by threat was reported at 12:31 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:03 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Canyon Drive.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Risen Star Lane.
- An accident was reported at 3:27 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Manning Drive.
- Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 3:48 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Theft was reported at 4:02 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 4:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Juniper Circle.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Grimes Crossing.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights police blotter had no incidents to report for Monday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Nix Road and North Rice Street.
- Abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:27 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:44 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 12:54 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Recovered property was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday on Perkins Street.
- Found property was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South College Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:27 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
