Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Jefferis Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bunny Trail and Clear Creek Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:07 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Corona Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Bedrock Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Bedrock Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Basset Court.
- Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:47 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Old FM 440 and West Elms Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East B Avenue and North Gray Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9:26 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chaparral Road and Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Briscoe Drive and Bunny Trail.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
- Display false/fictitious license plate was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 31st Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 31st Street on suspicion of racing on highway.
- Noise ordinance was reported at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
- Theft was reported at 5:04 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lindsey Drive and Markos Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported at 9:27 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
- Unattended death was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Mary Jane Circle.
- Theft of property was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 3:59 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 7:01 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Duty on striking a fixture/highway/landscape and driving while intoxicated were reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
- An arrest was made at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 7:29 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Shoshoni Trail.
- An arrest was made at 2:46 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Disturbance was reported at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:07 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Santa Fe Lane.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
- Found property was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street.
