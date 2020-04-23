Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
- Recovered stolen property other jurisdiction was reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Forgery was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Coy Drive.
- Theft, misdemeanor, other, not specifically classified, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Assault by threat was reported at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Birmingham Circle.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Gallop Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Westway Circle.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Royal Crest Drive.
- Resisting arrest or search was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wright Way.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Forgery was reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- An accident was reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- Strike fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Skyline Drive.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Joseph Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- An accident was reported at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
- An arrest was made at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was made for an out-of-county warrant at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road.
- Theft under $100 was reported at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Fall Creek Drive.
Lampasas
- Assault by threat was reported at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- Runaway was reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Taylor Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on Perkins Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.