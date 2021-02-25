Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Forgery was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1000 block of 38th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 5000 block of Saddle Ridge Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation — no forced entry — was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Chantz Drive and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Harassment of a public servant was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Becker Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Forgery was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
- Unlawful installation of a tracking device was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Brook Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Herndon Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Powder River Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dillon Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dillon Drive on suspicion of criminal mischief.
- Emergency medical detention and a welfare concern were reported at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- An accident was reported at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Meggs Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
- Found property was reported at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- Mail theft was reported at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South First Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Leonhard Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 10 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
- Theft was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
- Minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Anderson Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department did not have any police activity to report from Wednesday.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday on East Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of illegal use of credit cards.
- An arrest was made at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of fraudulent use or possession of credit/debit cards.
- An arrest was made at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
- Harassment was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday on South Key Avenue.
