Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Monday in the 3500 block of Littleleaf Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:11 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Watercrest Road and Windfield Drive.
- Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 1:57 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North 24th Street and Parmer Avenue.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:57 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North 24th Street and Parmer Avenue.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Lansberry Court.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 3:19 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:49 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Priest Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Dean Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Conder Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:34 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Lonesome Dove Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Duncan Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Goodhue Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:33 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Fleeing a police officer was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for multiple municipal court warrants and capias at 1:23 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Town Square.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 1:56 a.m. in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle and minor in possession of tobacco were reported at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 21st Street.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief and criminal trespass were reported at 3:39 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Marilyn Drive.
- Theft was reported at 3:41 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Assisting Belton Police Department was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 1200 of Martin Luther King Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
- An accident was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Attempted suicide and emergency medical attention were reported at 8:56 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:18 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 2:05 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:11 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:05 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 2:16 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 11:04 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. North Ave.
Harker Heights
- Harassment was reported at 11:56 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Pima Trail.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
