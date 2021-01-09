Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Thursday in the 300 block of Eric Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 7:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Carpet Lane and West Elms Road.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Aubree Katherine Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Littlerock Drive and Sandstone Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 11:18 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Rodney Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Forgery was reported at 12:18 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Rhode Island Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Black Orchid Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Priest Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Fail to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 6:59 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 38th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:01 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Aspen Drive and White Rock Drive.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 11:01 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of John Helen Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana and assisting the Killeen Police Department were reported at 2:01 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault public servant-simple and a welfare concern were reported at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane. No charges were filed.
- Fleet accident was reported at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Marilyn Drive.
- Unattended death was reported at 11:34 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
- Information only was reported at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief and criminal trespass of a habitation were reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Bowden Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Skyline Drive.
- Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Safe keeping was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault family/household member impede breath/circulation was reported at 11:42 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on weekends.
Lampasas
- Prowler was reported at 2:36 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:59 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Fraud was reported at 4:42 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Two arrests were made at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H on suspicion of multiple offenses.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.