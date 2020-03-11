Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Fleeing a police officer was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Powder River Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Michael Lane and Foster Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:38 p.m. near the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief, class C, was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Ambrose Drive.
- A city warrant for KPD was served at 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lisa Lane.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
- Failure to identify not fugitive was reported at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Avenue B and North Fourth Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Alta Mira Drive.
- Two incidents of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Shawn Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made for suspicion of possession of marijuana at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- A violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
- Theft was reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Cruelty to an animal and discharge of a gun in the city was reported at 3:44 p.m. in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
- Open investigation was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street.
- Criminal trespass of a habitation or shelter was reported at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
- An accident was reported at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bluffdale Street and Casa Drive.
- Aggravated robbery was reported at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of possession of marijuana was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Lampasas
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Farm-to-Market 580.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Gamel Street.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
- Protective order violation was reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
- Loud music was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Harker Heights
- Hit and run was reported at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cottonwood.
- Theft was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Two arrests were made for suspicion of theft at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A runaway was reported at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
